New App Offers Uber-Like Services

'Sioux Falls Cabs' launched in November

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the past year, Sioux Falls has been waiting for Uber to come to the city.

To the frustration of many, the ride share company has been dragging its feet.

But now there is another option.

The owner of Pick-A-Cab says he’s created an app similar to Uber.

It allows you to hail a cab without making a phone call.

“You just download the app, tap on the location, request a taxi here or you can even make a reservation,” says the creator of the app ‘Sioux Falls Cabs’, Benedict Barszcz.

The free app uses the location technology on your phone to tell a cab driver where you want to be picked up.

And it’s all done with a click of a button.

“People like it a lot because they can see the estimated time of arrival, and they know immediately that their quest has been met with the driver,” says Barszcz.

They also know what the car coming will look like, the license plate number and even a picture of the driver.

“All the drivers have their businesses registered in the City of Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota paying their own sales tax,” says Barszcz.

Barszcz says in order to be a driver, the person also has to pass a background check through the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Right now, the Pick-A-Cab owner says the majority of the people using the app, are either coming or going from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

But he’s hoping more people will start using it downtown.



“For the moment I will be very happy to just get enough people to keep us busy during the day,” says Barszcz.

So far 6 drivers have signed up with ‘Sioux Falls Cabs’.

Barszcz wants to expand to at least 25 drivers.

As for payment, ‘Sioux Falls Cabs’ accepts cash and credit cards.

In the future Barszcz says it will also accept payment through your phone.

The app is available on both apple and android devices.