All Power Restored To Residents Impacted From Christmas Storm

by Adel Toay

SOUTH DAKOTA – Power has been restored to all Rural Electric Cooperative members in South Dakota who were hit by the Christmas weekend winter storm.

The ice and wind storm caused outages to more than 23-thousand homes and business. Crews spent most of the holiday trying to restore power amid ice, snow and strong winds. The ice and strong winds not only snapped power lines but splintered power poles as well.

The outages extended across most of the state of South Dakota, however northeast South Dakota was probably hit the worst.