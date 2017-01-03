Scoreboard Monday, January 2nd

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 2ND, 2017

Mens’ College Basketball

Dakota State 76, Dakota Wesleyan 67

H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Hot Springs 63, Oelrichs 37

Lower Brule 82, Iroquois 35

Vermillion 84, Garretson 56

White River 48, Kadoka Area 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Eureka/Bowdle vs. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., ppd.

Mobridge-Pollock vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd. to Feb 24.

Fulda vs. Ellsworth, ppd.

H.S. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45, Corsica/Stickney 43

Harrisburg 48, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 39

Lower Brule 63, Iroquois 20

Miller 51, Kimball/White Lake 46

Oelrichs 50, Hot Springs 35

Parker 65, Bon Homme 33

Eureka/Bowdle vs. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., ppd.

Hamlin vs. Deuel, ppd. to Jan 16.