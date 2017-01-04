Cirque du Soleil Comes To Sioux Falls

by Ahtra Elnashar

Cirque du Soleil: OVO is in town! Performances will run from Wednesday, January 4 through Sunday, January 8 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Nicolas Chabot sat down with us on KDLT News Today to show off some of the costumes from the show. Chabot said the performers come from all over the world and stick to a strenuous workout schedule to stay in shape for the show.

Watch the clip above to learn more about these amazing performers.

For ticket information, click here.