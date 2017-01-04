Cirque du Soleil Comes To Sioux Falls

by Ahtra Elnashar

Share This:

Cirque du Soleil: OVO is in town! Performances will run from Wednesday, January 4 through Sunday, January 8 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Nicolas Chabot sat down with us on KDLT News Today to show off some of the costumes from the show. Chabot said the performers come from all over the world and stick to a strenuous workout schedule to stay in shape for the show.

Watch the clip above to learn more about these amazing performers.

For ticket information, click here.

Related Post

Stampede Sport Ugly Sweater Jerseys Friday Night
NHL Draftees Play for Scouts in Sioux Falls in Top...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Mark Wood Perform...
Young Musicians To Rock Out At Premier Center

You Might Also Like