Globe University Discontinues Operations

Enrolled students can finish classes on-campus under Broadview University

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In less than a year, two colleges have closed their doors in Sioux Falls.

Kilian Community College was first, and now Globe University is following suit, leaving current students scrambling and future students looking for different options.

With the winter quarter in its first week, Globe University students are figuring out what’s next.

“The students are put in a really difficult situation,” says Southeast Technical Institute transfer student success advisor Emily Olson. “A lot of them have invested a lot of time and money.”

While those enrolled do have the option of continuing their classes on campus but under a new name–Broadview University, advisors at Southeast Tech are making themselves available for those who may be looking to transfer their credits over.

“They were taking were online or catering to a sort of non-traditional student and that would be the greater majority of our students,” says Olson. “So they would see a lot of the same features and aspects similar here.”

But since Globe University announced they will not be accepting anymore students, those still in high school looking at continuing their education, will have one less school to choose from.

“We want students to have choices but it is a free market system,” says New Technology High School assistant principal Heidi Jorgenson.

Jorgenson says since their goal is to help students find a career that they’re passionate and good at, career college Globe University was a good option.

However, she says her student’s don’t have to worry.

“There are still lots of options for high school students in this area and in the state.”

Including more than 15 colleges.

Four of which are technical schools that like Globe University, give students the skills to jump right into the work force.

“The types of fields that we prepare students for here are in extremely high demand,” says Olson. “We typically can’t graduate enough in many of the areas where employers are needing workers, so we really offer a vital population into the workforce in South Dakota.”

Spring semester at Southeast Technical Institute starts Monday, so students still have time to transfer over if they want to go that route.

On Globe University’s website, they cite a lack of funding from the U.S. Department of Education as to why they needed to discontinue operations as Globe University.