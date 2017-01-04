The Market Brings The “White Buffalo” To The Downtown Burger Battle

by Ahtra Elnashar

The fourth annual Downtown Burger Battle begins Monday, January 2 and will feature some of Sioux Fall’s top restaurants.

Last year’s winner, Greg Springer from The Market, joined us in the KDLT Kitchen to show off his creation, the “White Buffalo” and its local artisan ingredients.

Customers will assign points to the featured burgers and the burger with the highest average points will be declared the winner. Burger entries will be judged on the patty, presentation, toppings, bun and value. The contest will run through the end of January.

Watch the video above to check out this year’s entry by The Market.