Minor Fire Extinguished At Sioux Falls Multi-Family Unit

by Sarah Blakely

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue extinguished a small fire at a multi-family unit Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 500 block of South Spring Ave. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from one unit of the building. The fire was extinguished within ten minutes. Crews were able to hold the fire to the unit of origin.

One resident was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no firefighter injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire trucks, two support vehicles, and a total of 18 personnel. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by Sioux Falls Police and Paramedics Plus ambulance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asks all residents to test their smoke detectors.