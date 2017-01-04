Nebraska Worker Critically Injured While Removing New Year’s Ball In Deadwood

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A man who was removing a giant ball used last weekend for a New Year’s Eve event in Deadwood has been critically injured in a fall.

Police say 64-year-old Walter Ford suffered life-threatening injuries after slipping on a hotel veranda Sunday and falling about 30 feet while helping dismantle the ball.

The Rapid City Journal says Ford was airlifted to Rapid City Regional Hospital.

A crew from Fire in the Sky Professional Indoor and Outdoor Fireworks Display Co., from Scottsbluff, Nebraska was removing the ball used in the New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Deadwood.