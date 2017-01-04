New Judge Assigned In Philando Castile Shooting Case

by Adel Toay

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A new judge has been assigned to the case of the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile.

Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary will preside over the manslaughter trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. The Star Tribune reports Leary is head of the court’s civil division.

Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb. The shooting’s aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend. Prosecutors have said Castile was shot after telling Yanez he was armed and had a permit to carry.

Yanez, who is Latino, claims in court documents that Castile didn’t say he had a permit.

Judge Edward Wilson was initially assigned to Yanez’s case but removed by defense attorneys last month.