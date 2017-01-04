NHL Draftees Play for Scouts in Sioux Falls in Top Prospects Game

by Sarah Blakely

Forty top NHL draftees are playing in Sioux Falls next week for the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, and you can catch all the action at the Premier Center. Every NHL team will even have scouts at the game.

Jim Olander with the Sioux Falls Stampede says Sioux Falls was chosen through a bidding process between all USHL cities. They had to put together a presentation, and eventually were chosen to be the host city. He says this is a big deal not only for the players, but for the city as well. Olander says he wanted to show off everything Sioux Falls has to offer, not just its sports scene.

Olander says the game won’t be like a normal game, but it won’t be quite like an All Star game either. It’ll be a high-energy, hard-hitting game for all the players. This is an opportunity for many of the players to move up in their hockey career, as they’ll be scouted by NHL teams. Even three Stampede players will be in the running.

The Top Prospects Game is Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Premier Center. There will be plenty of activities happening there all day for fans to meet the players, take part in a few friendly competitions on the ice, and, of course, catch a great game with some of the best players.

