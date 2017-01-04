A Pine Ridge Father Pleads Guilty In Toddler’s Death

by Adel Toay

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) – A Pine Ridge man accused of killing his young son has pleaded guilty in an agreement with federal prosecutors.

James Shangreaux accepted a plea deal and entered the plea to a reduced charge of felony child abuse and neglect Tuesday. The Rapid City Journal says the 34-year-old father had been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse which exposed him to a sentence of life in prison.

Shangreaux is accused of inflicting head and abdominal injuries on his 1-year-old son, causing brain damage and internal bleeding. A trial has been scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The child’s mother, Emmy Rouillard, and her boyfriend, Robert Red Shirt, both pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and neglect in federal court.

