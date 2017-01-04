Rapid City Man Charged With Using Bayonet In Stabbing Attack

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man is accused of using a bayonet attached to a firearm to kill one man and injure two others on New Year’s Day.

Twenty-six-year-old Joseph David Rich was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say Rich used the gun and bayonet in the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Juan Legarda Jr. of Rapid City.

Rich also faces two counts of aggravated assault for injuring Trevor Chief Bear and Bradley Randall in the same attack.

The Rapid City Journal reports police found Legarda dead at a home in Rapid City early Sunday. Also found at the scene were Chief Bear and Randall, who were taken to a hospital. Rich was arrested later that day.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash-only. Rich is due back in court Jan. 18.