Fire Safety Costs For SF Concerts Could Be Increasing For Performers

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Big concerts in Sioux Falls often include pyrotechnics or lasers and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is always on standby at these events to make sure nothing goes wrong. Soon performers may to have to pay more for that service.

Fire Marshall Dean Lanier wants to increase the standby fee from $55 an hour per inspector to $90. When Firefighters work at these events they’re making overtime and that fee increase would help cover those costs including benefits, saving taxpayers money.

“We’re getting to the point where we’re recovering what our true costs are so this is really an effort to try and true-up that cost and not exactly have the city cover costs for our staff when we’re providing a safety standby for a private commercial enterprise.” says Sioux Falls Fire Marshall Dean Lanier

City Council discussed this item last night but did not vote. Lanier hopes to get public input at next week’s council meeting.