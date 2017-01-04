SMSU’s Bruggeman Named NSIC Player Of The Week

Sophomore Guard Led Mustangs To Big Road Wins

by Jack Eble

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Southwest Minnesota State University sophomore guard Ryan Bruggeman was honored Tuesday afternoon, as he was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division Player of the Week, following a pair of Mustang road victories last weekend.

Bruggeman, a 6-foot, 177-pound native Pelican Rapids, Minn., averaged 26 points on 57 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals in road victories over Augustana University (78-76) and Wayne State College (85-73).

Today’s honor marked the first of Bruggeman’s career and the first time a Mustang has won the weekly honor since Mitch Weg on Nov. 23, 2015.

Bruggeman scored a career-high 27 points with a career-high seven rebounds in SMSU’s win over Augustana on Dec. 30. He made 10 of 16 field goals, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range and also made 6 of 7 free throws.

Bruggeman followed up with a game-high 25 points with five steals, four assists and three rebounds in the Mustangs’ 85-73 victory over WSC on Dec. 31. He made 6 of 12 field goals and was 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

He leads SMSU in scoring (13.8), assists (52) and steals (20) this season, while shooting 48 percent (59 of 124) from the field and 80 percent (49 of 61) from the free throw line. He has scored in double figures in 11 of 13 games this season. Bruggeman ranks sixth in the NSIC in steals, 11th in assists and 14th in scoring.

Bruggeman is a 2014 graduate of Pelican Rapids High School.

Southwest Minnesota State (12-1 NSIC, 7-1 NSIC) is off to its best start in program history and is nationally ranked in a pair of Top 25 polls. SMSU will host Winona State this Friday night and Upper Iowa on Saturday evening.