Tale Of Two 2017 Starts For Jacks And Coyotes

USD Rides A Seven Game Win Streak While SDSU Looks To Bounce Back

by Jack Eble

For the USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits Womens’ Basketball teams, their 2017’s are off to two different starts.

For the Coyotes, they entered the New Year dancing after defeating the Jacks, 65-62, on New Year’s Eve.

Winners of now seven in a row, they’re excited to come into the New Year hot, especially off a rivalry victory.

Senior Center Abigail Fogg said they know they can’t hand their hat on one win if they want to get where they want to go.

“Any win that we can get is great. It just puts us in a good position going forward, learning how to battle through situations like this and come on top in a really, really close game,” Fogg said.

As for SDSU, they’ve had to stomach their way through nail-biters.

Their last two games have ended with a combined difference of six points, going 1-1 in those games.

For all that has happened to the Jacks in 2016, Coach Aaron Johnston said they aren’t worried about 2017.

“We’ve lost a few in a row down here now and every one of them has been right there and on the tip of going the other way. I’m pleased with where we’re at despite the schedule, the challenges, the things that we’ve gone through,” said Johnston.