Thune, Rounds And Noem All Sworn In For 115th Congress

by Adel Toay

WASHINGTON – The 115th Congress is now in session. Yesterday at noon, Vice President Joe Biden gaveled the Senate into session.

The first order of business was swearing in the newly elected and re-elected members. John Thune was sworn in to his 3rd term in the U.S. Senate, Thune is third ranking Republican in the Senate. South Dakota’s junior Senator Mike Rounds took the oath for his 2nd term. There are 53 Republican and 48 Democratic Senators in the 115th Congress.

South Dakota’s lone Representative also took the oath of office, Representative Kristi Noem was sworn in for her 4th two year term in Congress. All members of the House raised their hands today newly re-elected speaker Paul Ryan administered the oath.

Noem has already announced she will not seek a 5th term but will run for Governor of South Dakota in 2018.