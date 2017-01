Tre Lounge Will Be Closing Its Doors This Weekend

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A popular Sioux Falls restaurant is closing its doors this weekend. The final day for Tre Lounge will be this Saturday.

The business located on W. 33rd St. joined the Sioux Falls restaurant scene in 2007. Randy Derheim, a consultant for the company that owns Tre Lounge, says the landscape of Sioux Falls has changed and that it’s time for something new for the location.

Gift cards to Tre Lounge will be honored at CJ Callaways.