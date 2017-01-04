Tuesday, January 3rd Scoreboard

Tuesday, January 3rd Scoreboard

by Jack Eble

6-PM-Sports-Jan-2-image
Share This:

Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 Scoreboard

Boys’ basketball

Aberdeen Central 67, Huron 46

Alcester-Hudson 70, Freeman 59

Avon 55, Ethan 51

Bon Homme 75, Tri-Valley 63

Brandon Valley 41, Watertown 26

Bridgewater-Emery 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46

Brookings 53, Harrisburg 50

Canistota 54, Mitchell Christian 47

Castlewood 54, Lake Preston 43

Chamberlain 58, Winner 47

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 58, Waubay/Summit 52

Colman-Egan 61, Baltic 40

Colome 51, Lyman 45

Dell Rapids 72, Pipestone, Minn. 46

Deuel 64, Milbank Area 56

Douglas 77, Hot Springs 48

Faulkton 68, Northwestern 59

Groton Area 61, Webster 33

Hamlin 52, Florence/Henry 50

Hanson 46, Wagner 38

Highmore-Harrold 56, Stanley County 50

Irene-Wakonda 51, Menno 40

Langford 62, Britton-Hecla 31

Miller 60, DeSmet 44

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Platte-Geddes 61

Rapid City Stevens 72, Spearfish 43

Scotland 55, Gayville-Volin 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 69, Dakota Valley 62

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 73, Sioux Falls Christian 50

St. Francis Indian 83, Bennett County 41

Sturgis Brown 75, Lead-Deadwood 48

Viborg-Hurley 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29

Wall 73, Jones County 61

 

Girls’ Basketball

Aberdeen Central 64, Huron 42

Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 32

Breckenridge, Minn. 44, Sisseton 40

Chester 39, Dell Rapids St. Mary 34

Colman-Egan 41, Baltic 30

Dell Rapids 61, Garretson 32

DeSmet 61, Miller 43

Deubrook 68, Clark/Willow Lake 45

Ethan 60, Avon 20

Faith 62, Lemmon 20

Hamlin 51, Florence 40

Hanson 60, Wagner 34

Harrisburg 47, Brookings 23

Hay Springs, Neb. 39, Bennett County 35

Howard 59, Flandreau 58

Irene-Wakonda 57, Menno 50

Kadoka Area 68, Lyman 49

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Beresford 42

Milbank Area 64, Deuel 54

New Underwood 61, Rapid City Christian 9

Newell 47, Harding County 44

Northwestern 62, Faulkton 49

Parkston 44, Corsica/Stickney 39

Pine Ridge 59, Red Cloud 57

Pipestone, Minn. 50, Madison 40

Platte-Geddes 45, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36

Rapid City Stevens 71, Spearfish 43

Redfield/Doland 53, Aberdeen Roncalli 33

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Bridgewater-Emery 34

Scotland 51, Gayville-Volin 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 77, Dakota Valley 69

Sioux Falls Lincoln 58, Sioux Falls Washington 49

Sturgis Brown 51, Lead-Deadwood 13

Sully Buttes 68, Mobridge-Pollock 20

Tri-Valley 57, Bon Homme 27

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Viborg-Hurley 35

Wall 44, Jones County 17

Warner 56, Ipswich 38

Waverly-South Shore 44, Wilmot 29

West Central 55, Tea Area 44

Winner 58, Chamberlain 41

NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves 91 vs. Philadelphia 76ers 93

 

Related Post

Scoreboard Wednesday, December 28th
Scoreboard Tuesday, December 27th
Wednesday, December 14th Scoreboard
Scoreboard Thursday, December 22nd

You Might Also Like