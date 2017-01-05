Mobile Care Group Adds Two New Dental Trucks

by Adel Toay

SOUTH DAKOTA – A group working to bring healthy smiles to South Dakota kids is adding to their dental truck fleet. Delta Dental’s two new trucks hold two dental operators to provide free treatment for patients.

They’ve been Christened “Molar One” and “Molar Two.” They will replace two of the organizations aging vehicles after one was destroyed in a fire in 2015. Kids in Lemmon and Newell will be the first patients on the trucks during clinics next week.

Both trucks will then spend about 40 weeks of the year traveling across the state.