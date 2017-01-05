Big Night From Bray Twins Leads Tigers Over Trojans

Twin Sisters, Amber and Ashley, Combined For 44 Points In Win

by Jack Eble

MITCHELL, S.D. – In their first game in two weeks the No. 8 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team took control of in-state rival, Dakota State University, and never trailed in the contest as they won 76-59 Wednesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.

Twin sisters Amber Bray (Anoka, Minn.) and Ashley Bray (Anoka, Minn.) combined for 44 points in the game. Early on the Tiger defense halted the Lady T’s offense to just eight points in the first eight minutes of the game, as they took a 19-12 lead after the first quarter. The Tigers (14-2, 5-2 GPAC) would flex their muscles on offense in the second quarter putting up 24 points and shooting 64 percent from the field. Leading 26-19 with seven minutes remaining in the first half, the Bray sisters took over and combined for 15 of the Tigers final 17 points of the half.

DWU would jump out to an early 13-point lead in the second half after freshman Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) drained a 3-pointer. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Lady T’s (3-13, 2-4) cut the deficit to single digits following back-to-back 3-pointers. However, Amber Bray would answer with a 3-pointer of her own pushing the lead back to 12 points. The Tigers put the game on ice with free-throws in the closing minutes to clinch the victory to remain undefeated in the Corn Palace.

The Tigers shot 40 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free-throw line. Amber Bray led all scorers with a career-high 25 points and snatched seven rebounds. Ashley Bray was the second-highest scorer with 19 points and four rebounds. Sophomore Rylie Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) tallied 11 points, five rebounds and dished out four assist. Erica Herrold (Dimock, S.D.) scored seven points while Carr added seven points off the bench.

DWU hits the road for a Great Plains Athletic Conference battle with Northwestern College at 2 p.m. Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.