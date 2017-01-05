Billion Auto – Paintless Dent Repair (PDR)

Billion Automotive

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Title:

Billion Auto – Paintless Dent Repair (PDR)

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a Paintless Dent Repair Technician (PDR) to join our Collision/Repair Team!

Duties include, but are not limited to:

• Inspect, identify, and repair various sizes and styles of vehicle dents using tools and following repair process to current standards

• Complete paintless dent removal/cosmetic repairs as necessary and review all completed work with supervisor

• Use, store, and maintain equipment properly

• Maintain a clean and safe work area

• Other duties as assigned

Our Ideal Candidate will:

• Have Valid Driver’s license

• Ability to work in a team environment and independently

• Experience working in the auto body field

• Ability to lift up to 50 pounds

We offer all full time employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

jobs@billionauto.com

605-679-3943

TO APPLY: Visit our career site using the URL below and apply online OR stop by our Human Resource office at 3604 S. Westport Avenue in Sioux Falls to fill out an application – Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. We are connected to KDLT News Station.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/paintless-dent-repair-pdr-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1399