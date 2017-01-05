Bison Upset Coyotes In Fargo

Loss Snaps South Dakota's Seven-Game Win Streak

by Jack Eble

FARGO, N.D.–North Dakota State guard Taylor Thunstedt scored 19 points and guard Sarah Jacobson added a career high 18 points as the Bison took down South Dakota 83-73 inside the Scheels Center Wednesday night.

North Dakota State (4-12, 2-1 Summit) ends a seven-game win streak held by South Dakota (13-3, 2-1 Summit).

“North Dakota State deserves the credit for shooting well and just outplaying us tonight,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “They took it right to us from the start and we cannot expect to dig ourselves out of the hole every time. We missed a lot of scoring opportunities, including in transition and around the rim. Defensively, we need to work on applying better ball pressure outside the arc while still not allowing them to drive right by us. We need to regroup and get better because of this game.”

South Dakota was led by sophomore guard Allison Arens’ 28 points, six rebounds and four assists. Also reaching double-figures for the Coyotes was sophomore guard Jaycee Bradley with 16 points and a career high eight boards. Senior forward Bridget Arens added 10 points.

North Dakota State took advantage of the Coyotes’ shots not falling early and jumped out to a 26-13 lead two minutes into the 2nd quarter. The Bison held a 40-30 edge at the half. North Dakota State had seven offensive boards at the half with four by freshman Autumn Ogden. Ogden posted a career game with six points on 3-of-3 shooting and six rebounds in 10 minutes, surpassing career totals prior to the halftime horn. Bridget Arens was the only Coyote to score in the first five minutes of the game, tallying six points.

The Coyotes rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Bison 23-15. With a spark from junior center Kate Liveringhouse off the bench, USD took its first lead of the game at 46-44 as she drained the three with 2:56 in the third. Liveringhouse had seven points and seven rebounds in the game. There would be four lead changes in the third quarter. Jacobson drained one of her four threes with 1:12 remaining in the third as the Bison would take the lead for the remainder of the game.

Limited to just eight players with two posts sidelined to injury, the Bison still found 29-points of production off its bench. In addition to Ogden, Kennedy Childers had 14 points with four made triples and Anna Goodhope added nine.

North Dakota State shot 43.9 percent (29-of-66) from the field against the Coyotes’ 2-3 zone with 12 made threes. Thunstedt, who leads the NCAA in 3-pointers made, had just two of the Bison’s 12 tonight. The Bison also edged the Coyotes on the glass 47-41 with 12 offensive boards. South Dakota shot 36.6 percent (26-of-71) from the field and 26.7 percent (8-of-30) from behind the arc.

The Coyotes return home to host IUPUI inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center at 1 p.m. Saturday.