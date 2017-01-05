Criminal Justice Student Eligible For Tuition Restitution

by Sarah Blakely

Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business have been ordered to pay restitution to more than 1,200 criminal justice students.

The for-profit schools in Woodbury were found in violation of the state’s deceptive trade practices law. Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson sued the schools in 2014 claiming that many criminal justice students were surprised to find out their degree failed to meet requirements for becoming police and probation officers in Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports the court order signed Wednesday makes the affected students eligible for tuition reimbursement, including student loans, payments for books and other fees, and any interest or finance charges.

A statement from the schools, owned by the same family, says an appeal is under consideration. Last month, the schools said they plan to close their Minnesota campuses.