Facebook Selfie With Gun Lands Convicted Felon In Prison

by Adel Toay

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A Des Moines man who grew up in a Chicago area that struggles with gangs will continue serving five years in prison after posting a selfie on Facebook with a gun and ammunition, bragging about gang ties.

Christopher Payne-Owens, who is 25, appealed his July 2015 conviction on possession of a firearm by a felon to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld the conviction Wednesday.

Payne-Owens in November 2012 posed in photos with a handgun in his waistband and a band of ammunition encircling his head like a crown.

Prior convictions, including assault on a peace officer, prohibit him from possessing guns.

Payne-Owens appealed his conviction claiming the gun, which was never found, was a fake.

The appeals court concluded jurors had sufficient evidence for a conviction.