Five Guys Going “All The Way” For Burger Battle

by Ahtra Elnashar

This year’s Downtown Burger Battle has some stiff competition, including Five Guys’ “Little Bacon Cheeseburger All the Way.”

Jose Guerrero from Five Guys in downtown Sioux Falls shared their creation in the KDLT Kitchen that features bacon, pickles, mushrooms and and more. They are located on S. Minnesota Ave and are open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To participate in this year’s Downtown Burger Battle, customers can rank the burgers on the patty, bun, presentation, toppings and value. The burger with the highest average score will be determined the winner. The battle goes through January 31st.

People can also win restaurant gift cards by posting a photo of one of the burgers to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #BurgerBattle17.

You can find more about the Downtown Burger Battle here.