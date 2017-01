Last Sioux Falls K-Mart Closing, Sears Closing 150 Stores Nationwide

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The last remaining K-Mart in Sioux Falls is closing up shop, K-Mart parent company is Sears, who announced the closing of more than 100 stores nationwide.

Sears says that more than 42 Sears locations will also be closing nationwide along with the 150 K-Mart stores all set to be closed by April.

That includes the K-Mart location on West 12th St. in Sioux Falls.

The K-Mart on East 10th St. closed last month.