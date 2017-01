New Sunday Hours At Empire Mall

Mall opening later, closing earlier

by Kelsie Passolt

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is changing its Sunday hours.

Starting this weekend, the mall will now open an hour later, at noon, and close an hour earlier, at 6 p.m. Mall officials say they made the change to align with other shopping centers in the area. The mall will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.