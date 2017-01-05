SDSU Looks For A Better 2017

Jacks Mens' Basketball Team Hopes USD Win Brings Momentum

by Jack Eble

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits Mens’ Basketball Team returns to start their 2017 campaign.

They went into Wednesday night’s game against Western Illinois feeling good after a big New Year’s Eve comeback versus the USD Coyotes.

Coming into 2017 8-9 overall on the season, it’s been an up and down start for the Jacks.

Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger said they look to round out the season with strong conference play, no matter who they face.

“There’s fourteen times we have to play one game that one night to the best of our ability. Whoever we put on the floor is going to play Jackrabbits basketball. We know whoever they’re going to put on the floor is going to do their best to help them win. We’re just going to try and impose our will every night out,” said Otzelberger.

The Jackrabbits lost to Western Illinois in their first action in the New Year, falling to 8-10 overall.