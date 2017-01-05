Sexual Contact Charge Dropped Against Nesiba

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Charges have been dismissed against an Augustana University Professor and recently elected state Senator.

Reynold Nesiba was originally charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual contact without consent. Authorities say several inconsistencies discovered in evidence led to criminal charges no longer being warranted.

Nesiba was taken into custody in November for an incident that happened in September.

Nesiba ran unopposed as a Democrat for the open district 15 Senate seat.