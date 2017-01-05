Trump Targets Toyota Over Mexico Plans

by Adel Toay

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump has trained his sights on Toyota in his latest effort to badger a company into building its products in the U.S. rather than Mexico.

Trump tweeted Thursday that the Japanese automaker plans to build a factory in Baja, Mexico, to build the compact Corolla. He warns the company to build in the U.S. or pay a big border tax.

The threat is similar to those targeted at Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. Trump has repeatedly threatened Ford with a border tax and this week called out GM for importing cars from Mexico.

Trump tweeted, “NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.”

Trump has the location of Toyota’s new Mexican plant wrong. The company announced in April it would build a $1 billion Corolla factory in the central part of the country.