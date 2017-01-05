USD’s Arens Receiving National Attention

Sophomore Guard Named To NCAA "Starting Five"

by Jack Eble

It’s been a great season so far for the South Dakota Coyotes Womens’ Basketball Team.

Despite coaching and roster changes, they’re 13-2 and on a seven-game win streak to start 2017.

A lot of the credit goes to Sophomore guard Allison Arens.

She was among the NCAA’s “Starting Five” this week, which recognizes the top women’s basketball performers in the nation over the last week.

This award comes shortly after being named ESPNW’s Player of the Week.

She averaged 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and a block in wins over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Denver.

She currently leads the Summit League with 20.9 points per game, which ranks 13th nationally.

She also ranks second in the Summit League in assists (4.4 apg) and tenth in rebounds (5.7 rpg).