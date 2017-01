Wagner Man Facing Third Degree Rape Charges

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Authorities have arrested a Wagner man wanted for allegedly raping an unconscious woman.

Yesterday, the Sioux Falls area fugitive task force arrested 18-year-old Jubal Grant at a home in Vermillion. Authorities say Grant went to the woman’s home after a party in November. She told authorities she was intoxicated and went to sleep, but when she woke up she was undressed and Grant was on top of her.

Grant is charged with third degree rape.