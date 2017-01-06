Attorney General: Police Shooting In Lake Norden Justified

by Adel Toay

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley says a police shooting in Lake Norden is justified.

Jackley said in a statement Friday that the shooting of a 32-year-old woman by Police Chief Jimmy Murphy was warranted.

Authorities say Tara Hartse was shot by the community’s new police chief at a home in Lake Norden on Dec. 7. Murphy was placed on administrative leave and had been on the job just a few months before he fired his weapon, wounding Hartse. Officials have not said what precipitated the shooting, other than to say an incident of some sort had escalated.