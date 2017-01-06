Attorney General: Police Shooting In Lake Norden Justified

by Adel Toay

Shooting-Generic-jpg
Share This:

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley says a police shooting in Lake Norden is justified.

Jackley said in a statement Friday that the shooting of a 32-year-old woman by Police Chief Jimmy Murphy was warranted.

Authorities say Tara Hartse was shot by the community’s new police chief at a home in Lake Norden on Dec. 7. Murphy was placed on administrative leave and had been on the job just a few months before he fired his weapon, wounding Hartse. Officials have not said what precipitated the shooting, other than to say an incident of some sort had escalated.

Related Post

Red Kettle Goal Yet To Be Reached, Salvation Army ...
Officer Shoots, Kills Man In Pine Ridge; FBI Inves...
S.D. Airbnb Hosts Earned $1.7 Million, Welcomed 17...
South Dakota Traffic Fatalities In 2016 Near Recor...

You Might Also Like