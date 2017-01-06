BEC TOURNAMENT: Vincent Becomes Sioux Valley’s Career Assist Leader In Rout Of Howard

Cossacks Swamp Tigers 104-42

by Zach Borg

CHESTER, S.D. — Already Sioux Valley’s all-time leading scorer, senior guard Tayt Vincent’s ten assists on Thursday night against Howard made him the Cossacks all-time assist leader as well. Sioux Valley defeated the Tigers 104-42 in the opening round of the Big East Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Chester.

Trevor Olson led the Cossacks with 20 points. Cole Gross scored 15, Trevor Hanson had 14, and Vincent had 13 points to go along with his ten assists.

Kalub Carmichael led Howard with 15 points.

