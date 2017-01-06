Benson Wins NBA D-League Player Of The Month

Averaged 20 Points And 12 Rebounds For Skyforce In December

by Zach Borg

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2017 – Sioux Falls Skyforce center Keith Benson today was named the NBA Development League Player of the Month for games played in December.

Benson (6-11, Oakland) led Sioux Falls to a 9-3 record behind averages of 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. He scored in double figures in all 12 games and tallied at least 18 points eight times. Benson also recorded three or more blocks in eight of 12 games.

On Dec. 23, he scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds in a 103-84 victory over the Iowa Energy. Benson finished the month by scoring a career-high 33 points, grabbing 17 rebounds and recording five blocks in a 110-109 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Dec. 30.

Other players who received consideration for the monthly award were Austin’s Cory Jefferson, Delaware’s Shawn Long, Fort Wayne’s Trey McKinney-Jones, Maine’s Jalen Jones, Northern Arizona’s Elijah Millsap, Oklahoma City’s Daniel Hamilton, Raptors 905’s Axel Toupane and Texas’ Pierre Jackson.