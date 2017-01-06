Child Abuse: How And When Health Professionals Report Possible Cases

by Jill Johnson

Within the last year, we’ve reported on at least a half a dozen child abuse cases in Minnehaha County, where a child was seriously injured or killed at the hands of an adult. Recently, we told you about the arrest of 27-year-old Glenn Wanna Jr., he is accused of breaking a baby’s arm. First described as an accident, doctors determined it was probably abuse. KDLT’s Jill Johnson talked with a doctor about how and when they report possible cases of child abuse.

Dr. Jared Friedman, who practices emergency medicine at Avera Health, says it’s hard to say how often they have to report possible cases of child abuse.

Friedman said, “… can’t say that it’s on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.”

However, Friedman says it’s something they are always on the lookout for.

“We take a history from them. We do our physical exam and we try to ensure that a child is being safely cared for, in an appropriate manor,” said Friedman.

But in his profession, he says things aren’t black or white.

“It may be a case where it really seems suspicious for child abuse and it’s not, it can be due to a medical condition and then there’s cases where you believe it to be a medical condition and it turns out to be something else,” said Friedman.

Friedman says it’s not his job to diagnose child abuse, but to always be on the lookout for it. He says there may be bruising patterns or

certain types of breaks in bones that make them suspicious, but that doesn’t always revert to child abuse.

Friedman said, “If I fall off of a roof I can sustain a break just as easily as if sometimes I’m walking down the street and trip and fall and am unlucky and can have that same type of break so it’s not always one type of break means it’s definitely child abuse.”

Friedman says they try to find out, does the injury to the child match the story they’re given?

“Our ultimate goal is to have the best outcome for the patient and that child’s safety and well-being,” said Friedman.

When a doctor or nurse suspects that a child may have been abused, as a mandatory reporter, it’s their job to get other experts involved such as the police or child protective services.

Friedman says they often contact a Child Advocacy Center, typically Child’s Voice in Sioux Falls, who can provide medical evaluations for children who may be victims of abuse or neglect.