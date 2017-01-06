Downtown Sioux Falls’ First “First Friday” Kicks off 2017

by Ahtra Elnashar

Today marks the first “First Friday” of the year as Downtown Sioux Falls businesses welcome people to come shop, eat and play.

A main attraction this month is the Downtown Burger Battle which features seven different downtown restaurants and their entries for best burger. Customers are invited to rate the burgers and upload pictures to social media using the hashtag #BurgerBattle17 for a chance to win weekly prizes. The contest runs through January 31st.

A popular attraction for all ages is “Deepsea Imaginarium” by Steve Bormes at the Washington Pavillion.

This month’s First Friday also includes a benefit or Alzheimer’s at Rehfeld’s Art & Framing from 6-9 p.m.

