Home At Last Jacks Drop Fort Wayne

SDSU Women Win 73-51

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State University women’s basketball team used a 16-5 run to close the third quarter and pull away to a 73-51 Summit League win Thursday night over Fort Wayne before 1,276 fans at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits improve to 11-4 and 2-1. Junior forward Ellie Thompson and sophomore guard Madison Guebert each scored 19 points for the Jacks. Senior guard Kerri Young added 15 points. Thompson, who made all eight of her shots from the floor, snared a game-high nine rebounds. Young added seven rebounds.

Fort Wayne, 3-13, 0-3, was led by Rachel Rinehart’s 13 points while Anna Lappenkuper added 12 points.

South Dakota State opened the game with a 10-4 run after Guebert scored with 6:26 remaining in the first quarter. However, Fort Wayne answered with an 11-0 run and held a 17-16 lead at the break.

Junior guard Alexis Alexander gave the Jacks a 26-25 lead with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter and State never trailed again. Guebert sank two free throws with 2:04 left in the half to give SDSU a 35-27 lead to cap a 13-2 run.

Rinehart brought the Mastodons within two, 42-40, by scoring with 6:31 left in the third quarter. The Jackrabbits responded with 10-straight points for a 52-40 lead with 2:50 remaining on a jump shot by senior guard Ena Viso . Guebert led SDSU with eight points in the quarter.

The Jackrabbits opened the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run to clinch the win.

Notes

Kerri Young moved into 31 st on the Jackrabbits career scoring list with 1,101 points.

made all six of her shots from the free-throw line, extending her free-throw streak to 18. Guebert sank one 3-pointer, making her 24 short of moving onto the SDSU career 3-point field goals list.

Sophomore guard Sydney Palmer scored five points giving her 100 career points.

Up Next

SDSU returns to Frost Arena Saturday when it hosts Omaha at 2 p.m.

For more information on the South Dakota State women’s basketball team, follow the Jackrabbits on Twitter (@GoJacksWBB) or like South Dakota State women’s basketball on Facebook.