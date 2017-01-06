Johnston Wants Jacks Defense To Improve

State Returns Home For First Time Since December 11th

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The SDSU women started the season as a team some thought could run the table in conference play.

Injuries have forced the Jackrabbits to take on a much different look.

It’s a look we haven’t seen in a while simply because it’s been a while since they’ve played in Brookings. The Jacks host Fort Wayne tonight in what will be their first home game at Frost Arena since December 11th.

We knew State would take a hit offensively when Macy Miller suffered a torn ACL and Clarissa Ober missing time as well. Coach Aaron Johnston says it’s the other side of the ball that might be suffering more.