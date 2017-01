Madison Is Under An Energy Alert Due To Extremely Cold Weather

by Adel Toay

MADISON, S.D. – The city of Madison is under an energy alert due to the extremely cold weather. City officials are asking residents to turn off any unnecessary lights or space heaters from 6AM to 6PM.

They are also asking people to hold off on using major appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers until after 6PM.

The energy alert went into effect yesterday and runs through tomorrow.