Minnesota State Officials Urge Residents To Get Flu Vaccinations

by Adel Toay

MINNESOTA – Minnesota and neighboring states are among those seeing an increase in flu cases. Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist Karen Martin is now urging residents to get vaccinated.

She says its disappointing that only about 40 percent of Americans were vaccinated by November. She worries these vaccination rates can impact future flu vaccine manufacturing because of low demand.

Martin says it’s not too late to get a flu shot because multiple strains of the virus can be circulating as late as May.