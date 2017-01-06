Names Released In Brookings County Fatal Crash

by Sarah Blakely

A Grand Island, NE man has been identified as the person who died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash south of Brookings.

Oscar Reyes, 55, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup northbound on Interstate 29 near mile marker 129 when the vehicle left the ice-covered roadway, entered the median and rolled.

Reyes, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the pickup.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department, Brookings Fire Department and Brookings EMS.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.