Nesiba Reinstated To The South Dakota Senate Democratic Caucus

by Adel Toay

SOUTH DAKOTA – Nesiba has been reinstated to the South Dakota Senate Democratic Caucus after prosecutors drop sex charge against him.

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday that officials concluded after further investigation that criminal charges against Reynold Nesiba aren’t warranted. The office says that prosecutors found inconsistencies in evidence previously given to authorities after receiving additional information from the defense and law enforcement.

The South Dakota Democratic Party issued the following statement today on behalf of the members of the South Dakota Senate Democratic Caucus:

“As a result of the serious allegations against him, Senator-elect Nesiba was placed on a leave of absence from the Senate Democratic Caucus pending the outcome of these charges. During this leave of absence, Dr. Nesiba was not be allowed to attend any Caucus meetings. When we announced this decision, we pledged that at the conclusion of Dr. Nesiba’s legal proceedings we would re-evaluate his role within our Caucus.”

Lawmakers gather Tuesday in Pierre for the start of the 2017 legislative session.