Record $701 Million In 2016 Construction Permits Given In Sioux Falls

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – New construction projects in Sioux Falls continue to break records for the fourth year in a row.

Last year the city saw over 700 million dollars in construction valuation and much of that was thanks to new apartments. More than 2,600 dwelling units were permitted last year in Sioux Falls. Bigger projects like a new city administration building already have 2017 off to a fast start.

“Of major projects that we’re currently reviewing for permit issue onsets close to $80 million, but there’s a lot of little projects that will probably, right now we’re looking at $90 million the first week in January so it’s not slowing up. It’s still going very, very strong.” says Ron Bell the Chief Building Official.

The previous record was about 676 millions dollars which was back in 2015.