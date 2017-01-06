Scoreboard Thursday, January 5th

Scores For Thursday, January 5, 2017

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, JANUARY 5TH 2017

NHL
Wild 5, San Jose 4

Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 73, Fort Wayne 51

College Wrestling
Northwestern 27, Midland 23

Southern Oregon 34, Northwestern 12

H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Burke/South Central 46

Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 31

Corsica/Stickney 68, Platte-Geddes 44

Crawford, Neb. 84, Edgemont 15

Custer 55, Hill City 45

Dell Rapids 49, Beresford 34

Freeman Academy/Marion 40, Centerville 23

Great Plains Lutheran 47, Waubay/Summit 44

Gregory 63, Lower Brule 61

Harding County 64, Bowman County, N.D. 55

Huron 50, Mitchell 28

Kimball/White Lake 46, Hanson 43

Menno 47, Mitchell Christian 41

Miller 83, Mobridge-Pollock 65

Oelrichs 72, Sioux County, Neb. 59

Red Cloud 64, Pine Ridge 62

Sisseton 48, Milbank Area 34

St. Thomas More 72, Douglas 60

Sully Buttes 65, Highmore-Harrold 50

Timber Lake 58, Edmunds Central 43

Wall 82, Rapid City Christian 67

Warner 85, Ipswich 29

Webster 56, Deuel 51

Wessington Springs 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 48

Wolsey-Wessington 63, James Valley Christian 38

Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Fulda 45

Redwood Valley 85, Jackson County Central 79

Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Murray County Central 70

George-Little Rock 66, Harris-Lake Park 57

Western Christian, Hull 73, Spencer 42

Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 70, Baltic 42

McCook Central/Montrose 41, Parker 38

Sioux Valley 104, Howard 42

Chester 74, Garretson 55

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Leola/Frederick 41

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Burke/South Central 50

Arlington 45, Estelline 42

Avon 70, Scotland 25

Belle Fourche 56, Lead-Deadwood 15

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Lake Preston 53

Crow Creek 57, Chamberlain 41

Custer 41, Hill City 37

Dell Rapids 49, Beresford 40

DeSmet 58, Colman-Egan 25

Deubrook 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26

Edgemont 34, Crawford, Neb. 33

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, West Central 56

Elkton-Lake Benton 42, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 64, Bennett County 28

Heart River, N.D. 53, Harding County 29

Huron 55, Mitchell 42

Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 27

Little Wound 82, Kadoka Area 52

Lyman 48, Gregory 20

Menno 46, Mitchell Christian 16

Milbank Area 39, Sisseton 23

Miller 50, Mobridge-Pollock 38

New Underwood 44, Philip 27

Northwestern 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 55

Oelrichs 74, Sioux County, Neb. 47

Potter County 43, Redfield/Doland 36

Sioux Falls Christian 47, Canistota 32

Sunshine Bible Academy 54, Wessington Springs 50, OT

Timber Lake 69, Edmunds Central 8

Todd County 54, Winner 53

Vermillion 77, Canton 47

Wall 62, Rapid City Christian 14

White River 57, Marty Indian 53

Wilmot 55, Florence/Henry 44

Wolsey-Wessington 33, James Valley Christian 18

Minneota 58, Dawson-Boyd 50

Western Christian, Hull 72, Spencer 51

H.S. Boys’ Hockey
New Ulm Eagles 4, Luverne Cardinals 1

H.S. Wrestling
Brookings 42, Mitchell 24

Madison 59, Lincoln 21

Madison 50, Sioux Center 27

H.S. Gymnastics
O’Gorman 128.100, Madison 127.350

Britton-Hecla Triangular
1.  Watertown (142.55)

2.  Huron (133.55)

3.  Britton-Hecla (132.75)

