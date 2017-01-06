Seasoned Mustangs Making A Splash In The NSIC

SMSU Off To A 12-1 Start

by Zach Borg

MARSHALL, MN — The best story of this college baskeball season so far is being authored up in Marshall by the Southwest Minnesota State Mustang men who are currently on top of the NSIC with a 12-1 record.

This comes after the Mustangs won just 13 games a year ago and 12 in 2014-15.

The big difference is experience. The Mustangs lost just one senior off last year’s team and the returning players have been cool under pressure, helping SMSU go 7-1 in games decided by four points or less.

Southwest hosts Winona State on Friday before a rematch with the only team they’ve lost to, Upper Iowa, on Saturday in Marshall.