Wisconsin Tribe Wants Pipeline Moved From Its Reservation

by Adel Toay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Chippewa tribe in Wisconsin is calling for the removal of a pipeline from its reservation after 64 years of operation.

The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s tribal council voted Wednesday to refuse to renew easements for the portion of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

Line 5 carries oil and natural gas liquids from Canada to eastern Michigan. It runs for about 12 miles across the Bad River’s northern Wisconsin reservation.

The tribe adopted a resolution calling for decommissioning the pipeline and removing it from tribal lands.

It isn’t clear whether the tribe’s request must be met. Officials of Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Inc. said Friday it has easement agreements with the tribe stretching into the 2040s.