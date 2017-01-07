Assist Record Just As Important To Sioux Valley’s Vincent As Scoring Record

Tayt Vincent Becomes Cossacks' All-Time Assist Leader

by Zach Borg

CHESTER, S.D. — Almost every high school basketball player wants to score. It’s rare to find one who’s just as invested in assisting others.

At Sioux Valley they’ve got a player who does both in Tayt Vincent.

Starting since the 8th grade, Vincent long ago became the school’s all time leading scorer. Last night at the Big East Tournament in Chester against Howard he dished out ten assists to become the program’s all time assist leader with 410.

It’s a mark the Augustana commit takes just as much pride in as his scoring record.