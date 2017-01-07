“Dimes For Dylan” Lends Hand To Boy’s Cancer Battle

Every Assist By Harrisburg Boy's And Girl's Basketball Teams Goes Toward Helping Family

by Jack Eble

Dylan Bourassa, 13, is an eighth grade baller at Harrisburg South Middle School.

After suffering a foot injury playing basketball last February, he was diagnosed with Plantar Fasciitis.

However, his father, Dustan, said it never healed.

“We brought him back in and they did an X-Ray and that’s when they discovered the tumor in his heel and referred us to the Mayo Clinic, which then ultimately ended up being Ewing Sarcoma,” said Bourassa.

Last September, Dylan had his left leg amputated below the knee.

The news came hard for his coach, Mick Zeman.

“That’s my first experience with one of my kids. If you play for me, you’re always one of mine. One of my kids having something in their life like that that is pretty severe…I just laid off, laid back,” said Zeman.

Zeman said he wanted to do something to help out his player, so he came up with the idea known as “Dimes For Dylan.”

For every assist the Harrisburg Boys’ and Girls’ varsity basketball team’s register, a pledged amount is donated toward helping the Bourassa family.

Boys’ Head Coach Scott Langerock said it gave his players a look at a more serious issue than wins and losses.

“When you see Dylan go through something like he’s going through, that’s real life. Ours is just a game,” said Langerock.

Girls’ Head Coach Nick Mayer said it’s given his team a little more motivation on the court.

“I think we’re passing the ball a little bit more, which is good. The more assists and baskets we’re getting, obviously, the more that that helps,” said Mayer.

Both Langerock and Mayer said they knew they had to lend a hand to a family that is putting up a stout fight.

“They’re not shying away from it; they’re not feeling sorry for themselves. That’s so encouraging and comforting to see and embracing it head on and saying “hey, this is the hand we’ve got, let’s make the best of the situation,”” said Langerock.

“Basketball is being such a team sports and we look at our community as being part of that team, and when one of our own, especially a young kid like Dylan is afflicted by such a terrible thing and he’s fighting a tough battle, he’s doing a great job being brave and strong and everything. We’re going to be a part of that,” said Mayer.

Even though Dylan is away from the court, Dustan said he feels the assist.

“He thinks it’s awesome. He’s very humbled by it all and doesn’t really know, I guess, how to react sometimes but I know the support that he feels is what drives him,” said Bourassa.

Zeman said the program fits perfectly with the player he’s trying to help.

“Dime is an assist and that really epitomizes who he is. He’s always positive and unselfish so it was kind of a match made in heaven, if you say,” said Zeman.

Going into Friday, “Dimes For Dylan” is nearing in on $500 thanks to the pledged amounts and one time donations.

The coaches say anyone looking for information about “Dimes For Dylan” can visit any Harrisburg home game.

Either Zeman or a player will be sitting at a table with the necessary information.

