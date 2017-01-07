Gophers Will Row The Boat With P.J. Fleck

Western Michigan Head Coach Takes Over At Minnesota

by Zach Borg

MINNEAPOLIS, MN —  P.J. Fleck made the phrase “Row The Boat” his mantra for building the Western Michigan program into a power.

Now he’s got a land of ten thousand lakes to row in after being named the new head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gopher football program.

The 36-year old has been signed to a five year deal worth reportedly 3.4 million a year.

In four seasons Fleck went 30-22 at Western Michigan.  After going 1-11 his first season he led the Broncos to a 13-1 record and Cotton Bowl berth this year.

He inherits a winning but troubled Gopher team, marred by a player boycott of a sexual assault investigation that was supported by previous head coach Tracy Claeys and ultimately led to his firing on Tuesday.

 

